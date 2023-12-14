News / Nation

Hospital worker detained for leaking medical record related to Kathy Chow

Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  12:43 UTC+8, 2023-12-14       0
The man surnamed Fu, 36, was detained by Beijing police for leaking Hong Kong actress Kathy Chow's medical record, police said on Thursday.
Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  12:43 UTC+8, 2023-12-14       0
Hospital worker detained for leaking medical record related to Kathy Chow

Renowned Hong Kong actress Kathy Chow passed away on Monday.

A hospital worker has been detained by Beijing police for leaking Hong Kong actress Kathy Chow's medical record.

The man surnamed Fu, 36, who worked at a hospital in Shunyi District, Beijing, took a photo of Chow's medical record and sent it to a WeChat group on December 11, resulting in the spread of information. His motivation was simply to flaunt his knowledge.

Chow died on Monday at the age of 57 due to an undisclosed illness, her studio announced in an obituary on Tuesday.

Many netizens expressed their anger over the leakage on social media and called for greater respect for the deceased.

Professor Luo Xiang from China University of Political Science and Law said that according to the Criminal Law, those who sell or provide citizens' personal information to others can be sentenced to a maximum of seven years in prison.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     