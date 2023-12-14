Hospital worker detained for leaking medical record related to Kathy Chow

The man surnamed Fu, 36, was detained by Beijing police for leaking Hong Kong actress Kathy Chow's medical record, police said on Thursday.

The man surnamed Fu, 36, who worked at a hospital in Shunyi District, Beijing, took a photo of Chow's medical record and sent it to a WeChat group on December 11, resulting in the spread of information. His motivation was simply to flaunt his knowledge.

Chow died on Monday at the age of 57 due to an undisclosed illness, her studio announced in an obituary on Tuesday.

Many netizens expressed their anger over the leakage on social media and called for greater respect for the deceased.



Professor Luo Xiang from China University of Political Science and Law said that according to the Criminal Law, those who sell or provide citizens' personal information to others can be sentenced to a maximum of seven years in prison.