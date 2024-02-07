China activates Level-IV emergency response to low temperatures in Hubei, Hunan

China activated a Level-IV national emergency response to disasters induced by low temperatures, rain, snow and freezing conditions in central China's Hubei and Hunan provinces.

The Ministry of Emergency Management and one other government department on Tuesday activated a Level-IV national emergency response to disasters induced by low temperatures, rain, snow and freezing conditions in central China's Hubei and Hunan provinces.

Efforts should be made to guide local governments in providing assistance to people affected by weather-induced disasters, the ministry said, noting that teams have been assigned to ensure the supply of power and shovel snow and ice.

China has dispatched 20,000 disaster relief items, including cotton-padded quilts, to Hunan Province.