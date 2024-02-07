News / Nation

China activates Level-IV emergency response to low temperatures in Hubei, Hunan

Xinhua
  09:12 UTC+8, 2024-02-07       0
China activated a Level-IV national emergency response to disasters induced by low temperatures, rain, snow and freezing conditions in central China's Hubei and Hunan provinces.
Xinhua
  09:12 UTC+8, 2024-02-07       0
China activates Level-IV emergency response to low temperatures in Hubei, Hunan
Xinhua

Police officers direct cars on a highway in Yichang, Hubei Province, on February 6, 2024.

The Ministry of Emergency Management and one other government department on Tuesday activated a Level-IV national emergency response to disasters induced by low temperatures, rain, snow and freezing conditions in central China's Hubei and Hunan provinces.

Efforts should be made to guide local governments in providing assistance to people affected by weather-induced disasters, the ministry said, noting that teams have been assigned to ensure the supply of power and shovel snow and ice.

China has dispatched 20,000 disaster relief items, including cotton-padded quilts, to Hunan Province.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     