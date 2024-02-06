News / Nation

Chinese professor fired over academic fraud

Yang Yiting
Yang Yiting
  15:33 UTC+8, 2024-02-06       0
A professor was fired for academic misconduct after his published papers were found to contain plagiarism and fabricated data, Huazhong Agricultural University announced today.
Yang Yiting
Yang Yiting
  15:33 UTC+8, 2024-02-06       0

A professor of Huazhong Agricultural University in the central China city of Wuhan has been fired over academic misconduct, with 10 of his published papers found to contain plagiarism and fabricated data, the university announced today.

A statement issued by the university revealed that 10 papers published by the professor surnamed Huang as a corresponding author were forged, including experimental data and pictures. His other two papers were improperly credited. He edited and published textbooks using duplicated content from other published textbooks without citing the source.

The investigation also found Huang, a professor at the College of Animal Science and Technology and the School of Animal Medicine, failed in his duty of supervising his graduate students and underpaid research assistant fees to some students.

The university canceled all Huang's positions on campus. It has applied to higher authorities to revoke his teaching qualification, withdraw his papers and suspend a textbook he edited.

The investigation commenced on January 18 after a scathing 125-page report penned by 11 of Huang's graduate students was released online, detailing a litany of alleged improprieties.

Huazhong Agricultural expressed its deep apologies in the statement, stating: "The school will deeply examine any academic misconduct to improve work, and firmly maintain a healthy academic environment for education."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     