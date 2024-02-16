Chinese embassy rebukes British official's wrongful remarks on Taiwan Strait

The Chinese Embassy in Britain on Thursday expressed firm opposition to British Foreign Secretary David Cameron's remarks comparing the Red Sea to the Taiwan Strait.

Responding to Cameron's remarks that he would urge China to support "freedom of navigation" in relevant areas, an embassy spokesperson said: "It is completely wrong for the British side to compare the Red Sea to the Taiwan Strait. We firmly oppose it."

"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. According to UNCLOS (the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) and Chinese laws, the waters of the Taiwan Strait, extending from both shores towards the middle of the Strait, are divided into several zones including internal waters, territorial sea, contiguous zone, and the Exclusive Economic Zone. China has sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the Taiwan Strait," the spokesperson said.

"At the same time, we respect the lawful rights of other countries in relevant waters. We firmly oppose any country stirring trouble in the Taiwan Strait and undermining our sovereignty and security in the name of 'freedom of navigation'," said the spokesperson.

The Red Sea is an important international trade route for goods and energy. It is important to ensure the security of international sea lanes, said the spokesperson. "We do not want to see tensions escalate in the Red Sea. We hope that all relevant parties will play a constructive and responsible role in safeguarding the security of the Red Sea region."