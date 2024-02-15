China's railway sees 230 mln passenger trips in first half of Spring Festival rush

China's railway network handled 230 million passenger trips from January 26 to February 14, the first half of the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush.

Imaginechina

The railway sector reported 14.25 million passengers Wednesday, setting a record for daily passenger numbers during the Spring Festival travel rush, it said.

It also forecast 15.2 million railway passengers for Thursday, as the eight-day holiday will end Saturday.

The Spring Festival, which fell on February 10 this year, is China's biggest traditional festival. This year's Spring Festival travel rush started on January 26 and will end on March 5.