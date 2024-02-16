China claims freestyle relay title at swimming worlds

China won women's 4x200m freestyle relay at the World Aquatics Championships on Thursday night.

The quartet of Ai Yanhan, Gong Zhenqi, Li Bingjie, and Yang Peiqi clinched the championship with a time of seven minutes and 47.26 seconds, surpassing Britain (7:50.90) and Australia (7:51.41).

Initially, China was not leading, but the dynamics changed dramatically once Li Bingjie took to the water. She propelled the team from fifth to first place, setting up Yang Peiqi for a strong finish.

"I thought I would swim well before the final, but I didn't expect it to be this fast," Li said. "Winning the relay reflects China's strength and also helps boost the confidence of my young teammates."

Britain's Laura Stephens won the women's 200m butterfly title with two minutes and 7.35 seconds, while Helena Rosendahl Bach of Denmark took the silver medal behind 0.09 seconds, and Lana Pudar of Bosnia and Herzegovina clinched a bronze.

After winning the women's 100m backstroke championship, American Claire Kurzan secured the title in the 50m backstroke with a time of 27.43 seconds.

The second and third places were also same with the 100m race. Australian Iona Anderson came in second place, trailing by a mere 0.02 seconds, while Canadian Ingrid Wilm claimed her second backstroke bronze medal in Doha.

Finlay Knox of Canada clinched his first world championship title in the men's 200m medley. He began to gain the advantage in the last 50 seconds and ultimately touched the wall first in one minute and 56.64 seconds.

Carson Foster of the United States secured the silver medal in one minute and 56.97 seconds, while Italian Alberto Razzetti took home the bronze.