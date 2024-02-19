China issues alerts for cold waves and snow

China's national observatory on Monday renewed an orange alert for cold waves in various areas, forecasting plunging temperatures.

China's national observatory on Monday renewed an orange alert, the second-highest in the country's four-tier weather warning system, for cold waves in various areas, forecasting plunging temperatures.

From Monday to Thursday, temperatures in most parts of central and eastern China will fall significantly, with average daily temperatures or minimum temperatures in these regions declining by 8 to 12 degrees Celsius, according to the National Meteorological Center.

The southern part of Hunan Province and the eastern part of Guizhou Province are expected to experience cumulative temperature drops of up to 20 degrees Celsius.

Relevant government bodies are advised to make emergency plans for the upcoming cold waves, and the sectors of agriculture, aquaculture and animal husbandry should proactively take precautionary measures against frost and freezing conditions to reduce losses, according to the center.

It also issued a blue alert for heavy snow on Monday. From Monday to Tuesday, blizzards are expected to hit some areas in the provinces of Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Henan, Shandong, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Xizang Autonomous Region.