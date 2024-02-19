News / Nation

China's AG600M amphibious aircraft completes cold-weather flight tests

Xinhua
  13:22 UTC+8, 2024-02-19       0
China's homegrown AG600M aircraft, a firefighting model belonging to the AG600 large amphibious aircraft family, has completed its cold-weather flight tests.
Xinhua
  13:22 UTC+8, 2024-02-19       0

China's homegrown AG600M aircraft, a firefighting model belonging to the AG600 large amphibious aircraft family, has completed its cold-weather flight tests, according to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

Two AG600M large amphibious airplanes completed the cold-weather flight test mission at an airport in Hailar District of Hulunbuir in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, said AVIC, the country's leading aircraft manufacturer.

Lasting around two weeks, this round of flight tests was carried out in a cold environment with temperatures ranging from minus 20 degrees Celsius to minus 40 degrees Celsius, which presented a challenging setting to assess the aircraft's performance under low temperatures, frost and freezing conditions.

The cold-weather flight tests verified the functions and performance of the AG600M aircraft's major systems, such as power, fuel, flight control and avionics, in cold environments, the developer said, adding that the tests also assessed the aircraft's maintainability in low temperature.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     