China to continue constructive role in restoring peace in Ukraine: FM

Xinhua
  08:23 UTC+8, 2024-02-19
China will continue to play a constructive role in bringing an early end to the conflict and restoring peace in Ukraine, and will not give up as long as there is a glimmer of hope, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Saturday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the sidelines of the ongoing Munich Security Conference.

Noting that China and Ukraine reached a strategic partnership many years ago and the two peoples have enjoyed traditional friendship, Wang said that no matter how the international situation changes, China hopes relations with Ukraine will develop normally and continue to benefit the two peoples.

He expressed his gratitude again to the Ukrainian side for helping Chinese personnel evacuate safely in an emergency, saying the Chinese people will never forget.

Wang elaborated on China's position on the Ukraine issue, stressing that China adheres to the political settlement of hotspot issues and promoting peace talks, and does not fan the flame, profit from the situation, or sell lethal weapons to regions and parties involved in conflicts.

For his part, Kuleba said that Ukraine is willing to maintain friendly exchanges with China and push for further development of their bilateral relations.

China has an important influence on global affairs, and Ukraine highly appreciates China's release of a position paper on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, Kuleba said.

He said the Ukrainian side hopes that China will continue to play a unique constructive role in promoting peace, and is willing to strengthen contact with the special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
