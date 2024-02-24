Xi replies to letter from Iowa's Muscatine High School students

Chinese President Xi on Saturday replied to a letter from students of the US Iowa's Muscatine High School who visited China in late Jan. and sent them New Year cards in return.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday, or the Chinese Lantern Festival of the Year of the Dragon, replied to a letter from students of the US Iowa's Muscatine High School who visited China in late January and sent them New Year cards in return.

In the letter, Xi extended holiday wishes to the teachers and students of the school, and encouraged more US youth to come to China for exchanges and study.