China launches new communication technology experiment satellite

China successfully sent a communication technology experiment satellite into space from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on the southern island province of Hainan on Friday.

Xinhua

China successfully sent a communication technology experiment satellite into space from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on the southern island province of Hainan on Friday.

The satellite was launched at 7:30pm (Beijing Time) by a Long March-5 Y7 carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

The satellite will be mainly used for multi-band and high-speed communication technology experiments.

This marks the 509th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.