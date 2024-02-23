China launches new communication technology experiment satellite
China successfully sent a communication technology experiment satellite into space from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on the southern island province of Hainan on Friday.
The satellite was launched at 7:30pm (Beijing Time) by a Long March-5 Y7 carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.
The satellite will be mainly used for multi-band and high-speed communication technology experiments.
This marks the 509th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.