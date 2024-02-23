4 dead in building fire in Nanjing, east China
Four people were killed after a building fire broke out Friday morning in the city of Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province.
The fire broke out in a residential building in the Yuhuatai District at around 4:39 a.m., according to the local fire rescue team.
The fire has been put out at around 6:00 a.m. and rescue efforts were concluded.
The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.
