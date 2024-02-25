5.8-magnitude quake hits China's Xinjiang
A 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Akqi County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 12:14pm Sunday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 41.15 degrees north latitude and 78.41 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 11 km, the CENC said.
