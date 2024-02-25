Man detained for stabbing and beating on Hangzhou highway

A man has been detained by police for an alleged intentional injury after being witnessed beating and stabbing another man on a Hangzhou highway on February 22.

According to authorities, the victim was the suspect's cousin, and the incident stemmed from a business dispute.

The suspect, surnamed Hou, chased his cousin with a car on the highway, compelled him to stop, pulled him out of the car, punched him multiple times, and stabbed him with a knife, police said.

The police reported that the cousin is in stable condition after being transported to a hospital.

Hou and his cousin jointly operated a logistics business and had a dispute, which escalated when Hou discovered his cousin's intention to freeze the bank account of their company.

The fight was captured by others and the video went viral on the Internet.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.