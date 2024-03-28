Should burning paper money be banned?

A directive by authorities in the city in Jiangsu Province banning the production and sale of funeral items, such as paper money and effigies, causes nationwide controversy.

Authorities in Nantong, Jiangsu Province, issued a directive on March 26 prohibiting the manufacture and sale of items traditionally used in funerals that are considered to reflect feudal superstition, such as paper money and various paper-crafted items intended to accompany the deceased into the afterlife.



The directive quickly sparked public controversy, raising questions about whether the one-size-fits-all ban has gone too far and if paper money really qualifies as feudal superstition.

This is not an isolated incident. Across China, several local governments have implemented policies aimed at promoting "civilized" funeral practices and discouraging the production and sale of goods associated with superstitious rituals.

For instance, Harbin in Heilongjiang Province, Lanzhou in Gansu Province, Qingdao in Shandong Province, and Chongqing Municipality have all introduced regulations that echo Nantong's stance, suggesting a broader national trend towards reforming funeral customs, according to a report by CCTV.com.

However, the enforceability and legal basis of such bans have been subject to debate. Fu Jian, a legal expert from Zejin Law Firm in Henan Province, said that while Chinese laws do not explicitly forbid the sale of paper money and related items, local governments may enact regulations in absence of a direct contradiction with higher laws, provided they consider local conditions and public sentiment to ensure regulations align with the expectations of the populace.

According to China's Funeral and Interment Management Regulations, the manufacture and sale of feudal superstitious funeral items should be confiscated by civil affairs departments in conjunction with commercial administrative departments, and a fine of one to three times the manufacturing and sales amount may be imposed.

However, the law does not clarify what constitutes "feudal superstitious funeral supplies."

The controversy touches on deeper questions of cultural identity and adaptation. Critics argue that practices such as burning paper money and offering paper effigies have deep roots in Chinese culture, serving as symbols of respect and remembrance for ancestors. They caution against hastily labeling these traditions as superstitious, advocating a more nuanced approach that respects cultural heritage while encouraging safer, more environmentally conscious practices.

Experts such as folklorist Zhao Shu and Wang Guohua, a funeral affairs specialist, emphasize the importance of managing funeral practices without resorting to a one-size-fits-all policy, according to the CCTV report.

They argue that while promoting green burial methods is commendable, understanding and gradually shifting cultural practices is crucial, as traditions cannot be transformed overnight.

In discussing the regulation's impact, educators including Hu Ke from Nanchang University and folklorist Xiong Wei highlight the importance of balancing legal enforcement with respect for traditional customs and the diverse ways in which people honor their ancestors, the report said.

They advocate for a respectful dialogue between tradition and progress, where environmental concerns and public safety are addressed without diminishing the cultural practices that connect people to their heritage.

"The core of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Festival, has always been about remembering our deceased family members and ancestors. We all remember the deceased loved ones in our family in different ways, there is no need to unify that. We should respect this difference," said Xiong.

Xiong agrees that a more civil way of paying respect to ancestors will be the trend in the future, it just takes time for a folk custom to change, while it's also necessary to let it run its natural course.

Authorities can advocate for people to commemorate their ancestors in environmentally friendly ways, such as flower offerings and tree planting, but should not simply and crudely ban the burning of paper money or even penalize merchants who manufacture and sell paper money on the grounds of "feudal superstition," according to CCTV.com.

Such management is mechanical, unrealistic, and lacks empathy, and should be treated with caution, while considering traditional customs and societal norms, the CCTV report comments.

"The authorities could raise the penalties for pollution or fire caused by burning paper money, instead of just banning a tradition that has lasted for thousands of years," netizen 東摯 commented.

"Burning paper money is a conduit for our emotions. As long as we do it in a safe way, there's no need to ban it," another said.