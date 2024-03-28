China renews yellow alert for sandstorms

China's national observatory on Thursday morning renewed a yellow alert for sandstorms in the northern parts of the country.

Imaginechina

From 8am Thursday to 8am Friday, drifting sand and dust are expected to blow across parts of Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong, Henan, Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some areas in Inner Mongolia will even experience sandstorms, the center said.

People have been advised to take precautions against wind and sandstorms, and drivers have been asked to prepare for poor visibility.

China has a three-tier, color-coded weather warning system for sandstorms, with orange representing the most severe warning, followed by yellow and blue.