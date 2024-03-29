News / Nation

Late star's mother hires lawyer to stop AI-generated recreations

The mother of late renowned singer Coco Lee has demanded that all short videos, images, and articles featuring AI recreations of her daughter be removed and deleted within 7 days.
A screenshot of an AI-generated video featuring Coco Lee.

The mother of late renowned singer Coco Lee has demanded that all short videos, images, and articles featuring AI recreations of her daughter be removed and deleted within seven days.

Guangdong Menghai Law Firm, acting on behalf of Coco Lee's mother, issued a statement on March 28 condemning the creation and dissemination of short videos featuring AI recreations of Coco, without the consent of her immediate family.

The statement denounced the actions of some internet users who had capitalized on Coco's image, purportedly in the guise of sentimentality, to promote AI services and personal businesses.

The widespread distribution of such videos has caused significant disruption to the work and lives of Coco's mother and family members, inflicting further emotional distress and secondary harm on them during this already difficult time.

The law firm has sternly warned the individuals responsible for the alleged infringements to remove and delete all relevant images, videos, and articles containing the infringing content within seven days of the issuance of the statement. They have also been instructed to immediately cease all further infringing activities and face legal consequences for their suspected violations.



Coco Lee
