China's immigration service platform receives over 10 mln calls from home, abroad

  19:38 UTC+8, 2024-04-08       0
China's 12367 immigration service platform has received nearly 10.92 million calls since its launch in April 2021, with its service covering 143 countries and regions across the world, according to the National Immigration Administration (NIA) on Monday.

With an average satisfaction rate of 98.3 percent, approximately 8.09 million calls inquired about border entry and exit issues relevant to Chinese citizens, while 728,000 asked about issues related to foreigners.

The requests for details regarding border management and checks have remained a common theme among both domestic and overseas callers. The majority of overseas calls have been from the United States, Australia and Japan, according to the NIA.

Established by the NIA, the 12367 platform includes not only a helpline that provides immigration-related counseling services and handles relevant suggestions and complaints, but also a mobile phone app and in-app programs on both WeChat and Alipay offering a Chinese/English service 24/7.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
