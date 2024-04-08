3 killed, 7 injured in traffic accident in east China

Three people were killed and seven others injured after a traffic accident in east China's Jiangxi Province Monday, local authorities said.

The accident happened at around 11:42am in the city of Nanchang. According to the traffic administration bureau of the city's public security bureau, preliminary investigation showed that a bus driver suddenly lost consciousness due to a heart problem and crashed into multiple pedestrians.

Those who suffered injuries as a result of this accident have been sent to the hospital for treatment.

The driver is in police custody. Further investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.