'YOLO' director slams unauthorized weight loss products

Director and actress Jia Ling and the Weibo account of the film refuted authorization for businesses to sell their weight-loss products using her and the film's popularity.

Comedy movie hit "YOLO" director and actress Jia Ling, who shed over 50 kilograms during filming to reflect her character's weight loss, has slammed fake weight-loss products using her image.

The official Weibo account of "YOLO," a smash-hit comedy film that topped the 2024 Spring Festival box office in China, issued a statement on Tuesday which refuted any authorization for businesses to sell weight-loss products through her and the film's popularity.

For her leading role in the film, Jia embarked on an impressive weight-loss journey last year and slashed a remarkable 50 kilograms within one year, which created a significant online buzz and inspired a nationwide weight-loss trend.

The film grossed 3.46 billion yuan (US$478 million).

Imaginechina

Imaginechina

Drawing upon the wave of immense popularity surrounding Jia's blockbuster and her weight-loss experience, relevant products have emerged on e-commerce platforms marketed under labels like "Jia Ling-style products" or "YOLO-style products."

According to a statement released on the Weibo account of "YOLO," neither its director Jia nor the film have endorsed or authorized any weight-loss or sugar-free beverages, food, or medicines, nor card games and beauty salons.

The film's official Weibo account also cautioned consumers against falling victim to scams or misleading advertisements that exploit Jia's image or utilize deep fake technology.

Prior to this, Jia's own company Big Bowl Entertainment issued a statement on Weibo condemning unscrupulous businesses for their unauthorized use of Jia's images and falsely claiming Jia's endorsement or collaboration.

"Any claims of endorsements or collaborations that have not been announced through official channels (our company's official Weibo account or the artist's Weibo account) are false information," the statement read.

The company further stated that they have instructed lawyers to take strict legal action against these infringing activities.