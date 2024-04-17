Chinese premier holds talks with German chancellor, calling for new level of bilateral relations

Chinese Premier Li Qiang held talks with Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz in Beijing on Tuesday, calling for a new level of bilateral relations.

Xinhua

Chinese Premier Li Qiang held talks with Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz in Beijing on Tuesday, calling for a new level of bilateral relations with expanded mutual understanding and win-win results through dialogue and cooperation.

Noting that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the China-Germany comprehensive strategic partnership, Li said that China stands ready to work with Germany to enhance mutual understanding through dialogue and achieve win-win results through cooperation.

Li called on the two sides to give full play to the role of inter-governmental consultation and other mechanisms at various levels, create new growth points for cooperation such as new-energy vehicles, digital economy, artificial intelligence and green development, and make greater efforts to support exchanges and cooperation in local, cultural, sports, youth, education, scientific research and other fields.

China is determined to further opening up and is willing to import more quality German products, said the premier, adding that China will continue to optimize the business environment for German and other companies to invest and do business in China.

China hopes that the German side will relax restrictions on high-tech exports to China and take concrete measures to provide a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises in Germany, he added.

On the issue of production capacity, Li stressed that the issue should start from economic laws and be viewed objectively and dialectically from a market viewpoint and a global perspective.

From a market viewpoint, the amount of production capacity is determined by the relationship between supply and demand, and having production moderately greater than demand is conducive to full market competition and promoting the survival of the fittest in the market, Li said.

From a global perspective, the production capacity of different countries is determined by their comparative advantages. As long as countries strengthen cooperation, they can achieve common development, he added.

China's new-energy industry has gained advantages through self-improvement and sufficient market competition, rather than by government subsidies, Li said, adding that the high-quality production capacity that China's new-energy industry continues to provide will make important contributions to global green development.

China is ready to work with Germany and the EU to uphold fair competition and open cooperation, the premier said. He expressed hopes that the EU side will uphold market-oriented and fair principles, and prudently use trade remedy measures.

Noting that China is an important partner of Germany, Scholz said Germany is willing to work with China to strengthen dialogue and communication at all levels, deepen cooperation in various areas such as finance, agriculture, green transformation and renewable energy, promote cultural, educational, sports and people-to-people exchanges, jointly cope with climate change and other global challenges, and push for the greater development of the Germany-China all-round strategic partnership.

Scholz said the German side appreciates China's visa-free entry policy for Germany and is willing to make it more convenient for Chinese citizens to visit Germany.

He said Germany is against "decoupling" and trade protectionism, and is willing to work with China to create a level playing field and expand bilateral cooperation.

After the talks, Li and Scholz jointly attended a meeting of the China-Germany economic advisery committee.

Addressing the meeting, Li said that, as the largest developing country and the largest economy in Europe, China and Germany should view each other's development as important opportunities, and treat each other as important partners.

He said China is willing to work with Germany to develop bigger, better and stronger bilateral economic and trade cooperation, and make practical cooperation the mainstream of the bilateral ties.

Noting that China's economy continues to enjoy good development momentum, Li said that China will continue to listen to the views of foreign companies on a regular basis, actively respond to their reasonable requests, and continue to take practical measures to ensure that more foreign companies, including German ones, are willing to come, stay and develop in China.