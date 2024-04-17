﻿
Chinese defense minister holds video call with US counterpart

Xinhua
  12:08 UTC+8, 2024-04-17
Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun held a video call with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday.

Dong said the heads of state of China and the United States are committed to stabilizing and improving bilateral relations, stressing that both militaries should serve as a cornerstone for maintaining such stability.

He underscored that the Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests, which brook no compromise.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army stands firm against any activities seeking "Taiwan independence" or external support for such separatist actions, Dong said.

Noting the overall stability in the South China Sea situation, Dong urged the United States to recognize China's firm stance and take practical actions to uphold regional peace, as well as the stability of relations between the two countries and militaries.

Both sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual concern.

Source: Xinhua
