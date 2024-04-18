﻿
China sees 141m cross-border travels in Q1

Xinhua
  13:59 UTC+8, 2024-04-18
China's National Immigration Administration (NIA) announced Thursday that border ports had processed over 141 million inbound and outbound trips in the first quarter this year.
China's National Immigration Administration (NIA) announced Thursday that border ports had processed over 141 million inbound and outbound trips in the first quarter this year.

This marks an increase of over 117 percent from the same period of last year, the administration said in a statement.

Among the cross-border trips, over 69.54 million were made by Chinese mainland residents and more than 59.11 million were made by residents from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, the statement said.

It added that the number also included over 13 million trips made by foreign nationals, a 305 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Moreover, the NIA has handled 7.35 million cross-border trips made by transport vehicles, including planes, trains, ships, and motor vehicles.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
