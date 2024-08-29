China to start interim measures regulating downtown duty-free stores

China will implement interim measures to regulate downtown duty-free stores starting October 1, aiming to promote orderly development and efficient management of these retail outlets, which sell duty-free goods to travelers departing from city limits.

The new regulations define downtown duty-free stores as those approved by the State Council to operate within city areas and sell duty-free goods to travelers set to leave the country within 60 days.

Pickup points for these purchases must be located within departure zones at border checkpoints, and travelers must collect and carry their purchases out of the country on one trip, with no storage allowed for re-entry pickup.

Eligible shoppers need valid travel documents and departure tickets, and purchases must be made in stores located in the city of departure.

The stores are permitted to sell a wide range of items, including food, clothing, electronics, and beauty products, all exempt from duties and taxes.