News / Nation

Police investigate baby trafficking after undercover operation in east China

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  13:23 UTC+8, 2024-10-20       0
Police have launched an investigation into a baby trafficking operation following an undercover operation by an anti-trafficking volunteer and journalists.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  13:23 UTC+8, 2024-10-20       0
Police investigate baby trafficking after undercover operation in east China
Red Star News

The intermediary, identified by his surname Su, is involved in the transaction of a 15-day male baby in Wuxi City, Jiangsu Province, on October 19, 2024.

Police in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, have launched an investigation into a baby trafficking operation following an undercover operation by an anti-trafficking volunteer and local journalists.

On October 19, the intermediary, identified as a man surnamed Su, arranged a transaction to sell a 15-day male infant to a buyer from Fujian Province, reported Red Star News.

According to Su, the baby, born on October 6 at a hospital in Jiangyin in Jiangsu, was being sold by the mother because her boyfriend had left her. Su claimed the baby would be sold for 150,000 yuan (US$21,120), with 78,000 yuan given to the seller and the rest as his intermediary fee.

Shangguan Zhengyi, an anti-trafficking volunteer, had been tracking Su for two months after discovering his activities on social media. At the scene, Shangguan and journalists gathered evidence of the exchange and reported the case to the police.

Su also revealed that he had successfully sold over 10 infants this year, with two successful transactions per month recently. "Last month, I made 80,000 yuan," Su boasted. He had previously inquired with Shangguan about purchasing babies but claimed those children had been quickly sold when Shangguan hesitated. In addition to the Wuxi sale, Su mentioned a recent transaction in Changsha in central China’s Hunan Province.

Local authorities on Sunday confirmed they had received the report and arrested several individuals connected to the case. The investigation is ongoing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     