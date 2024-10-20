Police investigate baby trafficking after undercover operation in east China

Police in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, have launched an investigation into a baby trafficking operation following an undercover operation by an anti-trafficking volunteer and local journalists.

On October 19, the intermediary, identified as a man surnamed Su, arranged a transaction to sell a 15-day male infant to a buyer from Fujian Province, reported Red Star News.

According to Su, the baby, born on October 6 at a hospital in Jiangyin in Jiangsu, was being sold by the mother because her boyfriend had left her. Su claimed the baby would be sold for 150,000 yuan (US$21,120), with 78,000 yuan given to the seller and the rest as his intermediary fee.

Shangguan Zhengyi, an anti-trafficking volunteer, had been tracking Su for two months after discovering his activities on social media. At the scene, Shangguan and journalists gathered evidence of the exchange and reported the case to the police.

Su also revealed that he had successfully sold over 10 infants this year, with two successful transactions per month recently. "Last month, I made 80,000 yuan," Su boasted. He had previously inquired with Shangguan about purchasing babies but claimed those children had been quickly sold when Shangguan hesitated. In addition to the Wuxi sale, Su mentioned a recent transaction in Changsha in central China’s Hunan Province.

Local authorities on Sunday confirmed they had received the report and arrested several individuals connected to the case. The investigation is ongoing.