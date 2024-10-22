Heilongjiang Province unveils winter tourism plans in Shanghai

As the weather turns cooler, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province is inviting tourists from all over the world to its ice and snow world, which was an online sensation last winter.

The province brought recommended itineraries, preferential policies, activities, and routes for this year's winter tourism season to Shanghai on Monday.

The 2024-2025 ice and snow season will be launched in Harbin, known as China's "Ice City," from October 30. An array of activities such as the 41st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, as well as the Harbin Ski Festival, Winter Fishing Festival, Ice and Snow Tourism Forum, and Ice and Snow Expo are scheduled this winter.

The Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, a comprehensive ice and snow festival with its history dating to 1985, presents a winter wonderland where people will marvel at magnificent frozen sculptures lit with multicolored lights carved by artists from around the world, and enjoy the fun of a snowflake Ferris wheel, icy super slides, skating, and snowmobiling.

There are also fireworks shows and folk performances during the festival.