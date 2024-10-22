Heilongjiang Province unveils winter tourism plans in Shanghai
As the weather turns cooler, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province is inviting tourists from all over the world to its ice and snow world, which was an online sensation last winter.
The province brought recommended itineraries, preferential policies, activities, and routes for this year's winter tourism season to Shanghai on Monday.
The 2024-2025 ice and snow season will be launched in Harbin, known as China's "Ice City," from October 30. An array of activities such as the 41st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, as well as the Harbin Ski Festival, Winter Fishing Festival, Ice and Snow Tourism Forum, and Ice and Snow Expo are scheduled this winter.
The Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, a comprehensive ice and snow festival with its history dating to 1985, presents a winter wonderland where people will marvel at magnificent frozen sculptures lit with multicolored lights carved by artists from around the world, and enjoy the fun of a snowflake Ferris wheel, icy super slides, skating, and snowmobiling.
There are also fireworks shows and folk performances during the festival.
The design and construction of Harbin Ice-Snow World, an iconic attraction of Harbin, will fully integrate the elements of the 9th Asian Winter Games, expand the total area to 1 million square meters, and use a total of 300,000 cubic meters of ice and snow to create a more dazzling ice and snow theme park, adding luster to the games.
The Yabuli Ski Festival and Songhua River Winter Fishing Festival will be held as well, and ice and snow performances and ice and snow theme concerts will be also be staged.
To welcome the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025 scheduled to be held in Harbin on February 7-14, 10 boutique tourist routes themed "Traveling with the Games" will be released.
Harbin, the capital city of Heilongjiang, triggered a travel craze last winter when increasing popularity on social media platforms transformed the city into a bustling tourist destination.
Although Heilongjiang and Shanghai are thousands of miles apart, they each have their own unique cultural and tourist resources and complementary advantages, offering a broad prospect for cooperation, said Xu Ting, secretary general of Shanghai Tourism Trade Association.
The Heilongjiang Province Ice and Snow Tourism Development Promotion Association said in Shanghai that efforts would be stepped up to make the province a world-class ice and snow tourism destination.
With snow-covered parks, scenic spots, and ski resorts across China bustling with tourists, the nation has embraced an ice-and-snow economic boom.