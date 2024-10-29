Student 'Tell China's Stories' competition launches in Shanghai

The 2024 "Tell China's Stories" International Creative Communication Contest was launched with a ceremony in Shanghai on October 27.

The initiative encourages students to showcase China's rich culture and modern achievements through creative storytelling.

The competition, with the brief to "Tell Good Stories of New Era China," invites participants from both China and overseas to submit short videos that are multilingual and designed for broad dissemination across various platforms.

Over its seven-year history, this event has established itself as a flagship platform for international communication and a way to enhance China's image on the global stage.

Min Lingchao, vice-director of the China Internet News Center, emphasized the theme for this year's competition: "Colorful China, Shared Beauty." He highlighted key topics including the process of Chinese-style modernization, the rise of new productive forces, the promotion of global civilization initiatives, the construction of a shared human community, and the Belt and Road Initiative.

In his speech, Min outlined three recommendations for the competition's future: First, to strengthen the content foundation of telling China's story; second, to establish an exchange platform for effective storytelling; and third, to harness the power of youth in communicating these narratives.