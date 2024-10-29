﻿
News / Nation

Student 'Tell China's Stories' competition launches in Shanghai

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  13:34 UTC+8, 2024-10-29       0
The 2024 "Tell China's Stories" International Creative Communication Contest stirs students to showcase China's rich culture and modern achievements through creative storytelling.
﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  13:34 UTC+8, 2024-10-29       0
Student 'Tell China's Stories' competition launches in Shanghai

The 2024 "Tell China's Stories" International Creative Communication Contest has been launched in Shanghai.

The 2024 "Tell China's Stories" International Creative Communication Contest was launched with a ceremony in Shanghai on October 27.

The initiative encourages students to showcase China's rich culture and modern achievements through creative storytelling.

The competition, with the brief to "Tell Good Stories of New Era China," invites participants from both China and overseas to submit short videos that are multilingual and designed for broad dissemination across various platforms.

Over its seven-year history, this event has established itself as a flagship platform for international communication and a way to enhance China's image on the global stage.

Min Lingchao, vice-director of the China Internet News Center, emphasized the theme for this year's competition: "Colorful China, Shared Beauty." He highlighted key topics including the process of Chinese-style modernization, the rise of new productive forces, the promotion of global civilization initiatives, the construction of a shared human community, and the Belt and Road Initiative.

In his speech, Min outlined three recommendations for the competition's future: First, to strengthen the content foundation of telling China's story; second, to establish an exchange platform for effective storytelling; and third, to harness the power of youth in communicating these narratives.

Student 'Tell China's Stories' competition launches in Shanghai

Min Lingchao, vice-director of China Internet News Center, gives a speech.

The competition is guided by the China International Communications Group and organized by the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies and the China Internet News Center.

To enhance the competition's impact and encourage greater participation from primary and secondary school students, the organizers have formed partnerships with educational institutions in Jiangsu, Anhui, and Hunan provinces. This collaboration aims to promote local awareness, organization, and submission of creative works for the competition.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     