Man juggles 5 'wives' in same neighborhood

A man in Jilin Province lived a double – or rather quintuple – life for four years, managing relationships with five women in the same neighborhood, all of whom believed they were his only love, Legal Daily reported on Thursday.

The scheme began to unravel when two of the women received police calls alerting them to his criminal activities and each was shocked to discover that they had married the same man.

The man nicknamed Xiaojun in his 30s crafted a false identity as a wealthy heir, luring each woman with grandiose promises and counterfeit luxury gifts in Jilin City, Jilin Province.

He fabricated a lavish family story, boasting that his parents ran extensive bathhouse and construction businesses. The truth was different: His mother worked as a bathhouse attendant, and his father was a construction worker.

His scheme began in 2019 with Xiaojia, whom he met online. They quickly married when she became pregnant, but she later discovered that his wealth was a facade.

Instead of supporting his wife, Xiaojun began borrowing money from her, leading her to force him out. In order to give their child a complete family, Xiaojia chose not to divorce Xiaojun, but insisted on raising their child independently.

Just a week after Xiaojun moved out, he met his second target Xiaohong through an online game. Captivated by his wealthy "heir" act, Xiaohong handed over her entire savings -- 140,000 yuan (US$19,660). The duo moved in together in an apartment just below his legal wife's. Two months later, Xiaohong was also pregnant.

Xiaojun's fraudulence only escalated, as he charmed three additional women in the same community, two university students and a nurse. This time, he presented himself as a cop with a strong family background.

His web of lies came to light after one of the women found fake cash among his "gifts" and reported him to the police. The investigation revealed that Xiaojun had stolen over 280,000 yuan through fraudulent claims.

In a recent ruling, the People's Court of Fengman District in Jilin City sentenced Xiaojun to nine and a half years in prison, with fines and restitution orders for his victims.