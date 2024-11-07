Lu'an a tourist destination for all seasons

City in Anhui Province seeks deeper collaboration with Shanghai in cultural and tourism with a program highlighting "spring appeal, summer charm, autumn color and winter taste."

The 2025 Shanghai-Lu'an cultural and tourism carnival program was launched in Shanghai on Wednesday, featuring diversified activities throughout the four seasons with Lu'an in east China's Anhui Province seeking deeper collaboration with Shanghai in cultural and tourism sector. The "Wandering through Mountains and Seas, Four Seasons Appointment – Shanghai · Lu'an Cultural and Tourism Carnival Program" highlights a series of activities around "spring appeal, summer charm, autumn color and winter taste," providing citizens and tourists with diverse and high-quality cultural and tourism experiences.

Ti Gong

In spring, the Wangchun Valley is enveloped with azaleas like a sea, brilliant and colorful. In summer, rafting experiences will bring cool and refreshing summer relief. The Jianghuai Fruit Ridge shines in golden autumn, while in winter, mountain skiing, and hot springs can be enjoyed. In autumn, a hike in Jinzhai County in the Dabie Mountains which boasts the Tiantangzhai Scenic Area, a 5A national tourist attraction, and a national forest park, the main area of Dabieshan National Geopark, is recommended. With a forest coverage of over 96 percent, Jinzhai is known as "the last virgin forest in East China."

Ti Gong

The mountains are a kaleidoscope of colors in autumn. The local specialty cuisine – Jinzhai hanging pot – is a must-eat. As the weather gradually turns cold at the end of autumn, the villagers of Jinzhai will light torches, hang up stoves, and fill iron pots with all kinds of wild game and delicacies. With a pot of hot, mixed meat and vegetable dishes, they invite friends to gather round. Other tourist attractions include the Wanfo Lake scenic area, the Yanzi River Grand Canyon, and the Longjin Wetland. From January to October 2024, the city received 63 million visits by tourists, of whom 2.513 million were from Shanghai, a year-on-year increase of 32.75 percent.

Ti Gong