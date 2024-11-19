﻿
World Internet Conference 2024 kicks off in Wuzhen

  21:22 UTC+8, 2024-11-19
Tech giants including Alibaba, China Mobile, Huawei, Tencent and Tesla displaying their latest innovations in AI, cybersecurity, autonomous driving and low-altitude technologies.
The relationships between people and artificial intelligence will be a major topic at the World Internet Conference (WIC) 2024, which opened in the picturesque water town of Wuzhen, Zhejiang Province, on Tuesday.

This year's event, themed "Embracing a People-Centered and AI-For-Good Digital Future," marks the 10th anniversary of WIC and the expo.

The WIC expo, a highlight of the conference, features a range of technologies from 665 exhibitors across 53 countries and regions.

Tech giants including Alibaba, China Mobile, Huawei, Tencent and Tesla are showing their latest innovations in AI, cybersecurity, autonomous driving, and low-altitude technologies.

World Internet Conference 2024 kicks off in Wuzhen
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

A visitor takes pictures in "Black Myth: Wukong" booth. The game's popularity underscores a growing interest in Chinese culture and storytelling.

Expo with innovation

One of the star attractions at the expo is the "Black Myth: Wukong" booth. The popular title on Steam has captivated global audiences with its stunning visuals and deep Chinese cultural roots. The game's popularity underscores a growing international interest in Chinese culture and storytelling.

In the booth, Wukong postcards and T-shirts are out of stock soon.

China Unicom's booth, another highlight, uses AI technology to bring to life the stories of renowned Song Dynasty poets Su Xun, Su Shi and Su Zhe. This innovative approach combines technology and culture to engage visitors, particularly younger generations.

The expo also features a variety of robotic innovations, including "flying" robot dogs and humanoid robots.

Unitree Robotics plans to begin mass production of humanoid robots in April 2025, seeing increased demand in research, education, and other industries, Shanghai Daily was told.

World Internet Conference 2024 kicks off in Wuzhen
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Visitors interact with robot dogs and humanoids at the expo.

A decade of innovation

Over the past decade, WIC has evolved into a premier global platform for discussing and promoting the latest advancements in Internet technology, with the theme of building a community with a shared future in cyberspace.The conference has fostered international cooperation and contributed to the development of a digital world for the benefit of all.

As WIC enters its second decade, it is poised to continue driving innovation and shaping the future of the Internet. By focusing on AI and human-centered technologies, the conference aims to create a more inclusive and sustainable digital future, organizers said.

Held between Tuesday and Friday, Wuzhen will be home to several dozen events covering forums on digital economy, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and coordinated transformation for digital and green development, the expo called the "Light of Internet Expo," over 100 product releases and a batch of white paper and blueprint releases.

World Internet Conference 2024 kicks off in Wuzhen
Ti Gong

Officials attend the opening ceremony of the expo in Wuzhen, with the WIC or Wuzhen Summit now a premier global platform for discussing and promoting the latest advancements in Internet technology,

Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
