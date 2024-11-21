﻿
Marathon runners face possible penalties for hoarding energy gels in east China race

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu Jin Yiling
  12:13 UTC+8, 2024-11-21       0
Two marathon runners have been identified after a video showing them hoarding excessive amounts of free energy gels during a race in east China went viral.
The two runners are seen carrying a large number of free energy gels they took from aid stations in a race in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, on November 17, 2024.

Two marathon runners have been identified after a video showing them hoarding excessive amounts of free energy gels during a race in east China went viral, sparking public criticism for unsportsmanlike behavior.

Sports authorities in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, confirmed the runners' identities on November 20 and stated that potential penalties, including a ban on future races, are under discussion, an unnamed official told Huashang Daily.

The runners reportedly took excessive quantities of energy gels, bananas, and bread, exceeding their allocated supplies during the race on November 17. They claimed to have consumed all the items, making recovery impossible, according to authorities.

The marathon organizer is reviewing regulations to determine appropriate disciplinary actions and has pledged to enhance volunteer training to prevent similar incidents in future events.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
