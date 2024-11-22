Global gathering of digital leaders at World Internet Conference 2024

The guests included more than 100 ministerial officials globally, ambassadors of more than 20 countries in China, representatives of more than 20 international organizations and industry bodies, leading business executives and over 20 academicians.

The World Internet Conference 2024, held in the water town of Wuzhen, Zhejiang Province, ended on Friday. The four-day event attracted over 1,800 attendees from 130 countries and regions, witnessed on-site deals valued at over 100 billion yuan (US$13.8 billion) and published the latest China Internet development reports.

During the WIC conference, 63 digital economy projects were signed with a combined value of over 100 billion yuan. They cover the Internet of Things, integrated circuits, new-tech displays, artificial intelligence, and smart manufacturing.

An industry report on China's Internet development level was also released at the conference.

According to the report, the United States and China are the leading countries for Internet development, followed by South Korea, Finland, Singapore, and other countries.

In terms of information infrastructure construction, China has built the world's largest 5G network. By June, China had over 889 million 5G users, accounting for 52 percent of the global 5G user base. By the end of 2023, China had built 14 national super computing centers and generated 70 EFLOPS (floating-point operations per second), according to the report.

In 2025, the WIC will hold a themed forum during the MWC conference in Barcelona and sub-forums in Quanzhou, Fujian Province, and Hong Kong, organizers said on Friday.