9 new countries granted visa-free status!

9 More Countries Have Been Granted Visa-Free Status!

Starting from November 30, China is rolling out a magical red carpet for travelers by granting visa free status to these 9 countries:

Romania

Bulgaria

Croatia

Montenegro

North Macedonia

Malta

Estonia

Latvia

Japan

For an entire year (until December 31, 2025), tourists, businesspeople and globetrotters with ordinary passports can skip the visa hassle and dive straight into the wonders of China.

China Bumps Visa-Free Duration

Also....the stay limit for visa-free visits just got a serious upgrade – from 15 days to 30 days!

Plus, it's not just about sightseeing anymore – cultural exchanges and visits are now part of the visa-free perks.

Whether you're here to savor dumplings, climb the Great Wall, meet your long-lost pen pal, or snag unique deals at local bazaars, you've got an entire month to make memories.

Dust off your travel plans, send a cheeky message to your Mandarin tutor and come see what 1.4 billion people are up to.