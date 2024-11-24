Police officers in Ningxia under investigation for allegedly assaulting schoolboy

Two police officers in northwest China are under investigation after a video showing them allegedly assaulting a schoolboy circulated on social media yesterday.

In the footage, the student's mother claimed that a police officer from the Zhangyi Police Station in Guyuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, slapped and kicked her 12-year-old son multiple times and appeared to pull the student’s hair while the other present did not intervene.

The video has sparked widespread outrage.

According to local police, Zhangyi Police Station received a report around 3pm on November 22 from a parent alleging that two third-grade students were repeatedly assaulted by the sixth-grader, surnamed Ma.

Zhangyi Police Station deputy chief surnamed Wang led the response team to the scene. While officers registered the incident, Ma left the scene.

Wang and the auxiliary officer surnamed Dai pursued and located Ma, during which they kicked and slapped him before escorting him to the school to await his parents.

Ma was later taken to the hospital for examination, where minor soft tissue injuries to his face and lower back were confirmed.

The Guyuan Public Security Bureau suspended Wang, issued an apology to Ma’s family, and launched an internal investigation on November 23.