UN headquarters now a playground for would-be influencers

While diplomats clash in debates at the United Nations General Assembly, the site has become something else entirely on Chinese social media – a backdrop for fame-seekers. On social media platforms such as Xiaohongshu and Douyin, a new trend has emerged: influencers portraying themselves as global leaders. Posts of them "delivering speeches," "receiving awards," or "attending high-level UN meetings" have flooded timelines. The plot of these fame-seekers follows a strikingly similar script. Waking to a meticulously planned routine, they hit the gym, enjoy a healthy and picture-perfect breakfast, are chauffeured by luxury car, and flown by private jet. The jet takes them to New York, where they tour the UN headquarters. Some videos even feature cameos of US President-elect Donald Trump, adding an extra layer of supposed prestige to their narrative.

Videos show influencers addressing near-empty rooms, posing under the iconic UN flagpoles, or delivering vague statements packed with buzzwords such as "bridging differences" and "seeking understanding." The trend gained traction with the influencer Shirley Lin, who skyrocketed to fame after sharing two videos of herself at the UN, which she has deleted after many netizens called them fake. Within a month, Lin gained over a million followers. With more than seven million followers on Douyin and nearly two million followers on Xiaohongshu, her advertising rates start at 180,000 yuan (US$24,778) for a 20-second video and go up to 250,000 yuan for longer posts, according to Juliang Xingtu, a one-stop matchmaking platform for content creators.

It turns out these UN moments are easy to arrange. For just US$26, you can tour the UN headquarters, snap photos in iconic spots, and even grab lunch in the cafeteria. Premium packages, costing up to US$8200, offer more elaborate setups: a brief "speech" opportunity, a tailored award from an obscure non-governmental organization, and official-looking certificates to complete the illusion.

Some organizers even market it as a training program, requiring participants to meet minimum language proficiency standards like an IELTS score of 6. According to their introduction, these participants could receive an official certificate and recommendation letters from international organization officials, adding an air of legitimacy to their resumes.