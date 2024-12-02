﻿
UN headquarters now a playground for would-be influencers

Videos show influencers addressing near-empty rooms, posing under the iconic UN flagpoles, or delivering vague statements packed with buzzwords such as "bridging differences."
The "UN elite" trend has turned the UN into a social media stage for fame-seekers.

While diplomats clash in debates at the United Nations General Assembly, the site has become something else entirely on Chinese social media – a backdrop for fame-seekers.

On social media platforms such as Xiaohongshu and Douyin, a new trend has emerged: influencers portraying themselves as global leaders. Posts of them "delivering speeches," "receiving awards," or "attending high-level UN meetings" have flooded timelines.

The plot of these fame-seekers follows a strikingly similar script. Waking to a meticulously planned routine, they hit the gym, enjoy a healthy and picture-perfect breakfast, are chauffeured by luxury car, and flown by private jet. The jet takes them to New York, where they tour the UN headquarters. Some videos even feature cameos of US President-elect Donald Trump, adding an extra layer of supposed prestige to their narrative.

One of these fame-seekers' video

Videos show influencers addressing near-empty rooms, posing under the iconic UN flagpoles, or delivering vague statements packed with buzzwords such as "bridging differences" and "seeking understanding."

The trend gained traction with the influencer Shirley Lin, who skyrocketed to fame after sharing two videos of herself at the UN, which she has deleted after many netizens called them fake. Within a month, Lin gained over a million followers. With more than seven million followers on Douyin and nearly two million followers on Xiaohongshu, her advertising rates start at 180,000 yuan (US$24,778) for a 20-second video and go up to 250,000 yuan for longer posts, according to Juliang Xingtu, a one-stop matchmaking platform for content creators.

The trend gained traction with the influencer Shirley Lin who posted a now-deleted video showcasing her delivering a speech and receiving an award at the UN.

Shirley Lin's advertising rates start at 180,000 yuan (US$24,778) for a 20-second video and go up to 250,000 yuan for longer posts, according to Juliang Xingtu.

It turns out these UN moments are easy to arrange. For just US$26, you can tour the UN headquarters, snap photos in iconic spots, and even grab lunch in the cafeteria. Premium packages, costing up to US$8200, offer more elaborate setups: a brief "speech" opportunity, a tailored award from an obscure non-governmental organization, and official-looking certificates to complete the illusion.

Some organizers even market it as a training program, requiring participants to meet minimum language proficiency standards like an IELTS score of 6. According to their introduction, these participants could receive an official certificate and recommendation letters from international organization officials, adding an air of legitimacy to their resumes.

UN headquarters now a playground for would-be influencers

Some organizers even market it as a training program.

Most netizens took a rational stance, with many commenting that visiting the UN is something anyone can do if they are willing to pay for it. A netizen pointed out that true high achievers tend to be low-key, avoiding the exposure of their identities and rarely having time for social media.

The "UN elite" trend has turned the UN into a social media stage for fame-seekers. The headquarters, a symbol of international cooperation, now doubles as a photo studio for influencers who blur the lines between performance art and authentic advocacy, leaving their audiences questioning what is real and what is simply well-packaged illusion.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
