﻿
News / Nation

Father sentenced to life, girlfriend to death for abuse and killing of girl

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  15:09 UTC+8, 2024-12-06       0
The father of a 3-year-old girl was sentenced to life imprisonment, and his girlfriend received the death penalty for the brutal abuse and killing of the man's child in Manzhouli.
﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  15:09 UTC+8, 2024-12-06       0
Father sentenced to life, girlfriend to death for abuse and killing of girl

The young girl suffered abuse and was killed by her father and his girlfriend.

The father of a 3-year-old girl was sentenced to life imprisonment, and his girlfriend received the death penalty for the brutal abuse and killing of the child in Manzhouli, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The Hulunbuir Intermediate People's Court delivered its verdict on December 6, following months of legal proceedings that exposed harrowing details of the case.

The two defendants, the girl's father surnamed Tian and his girlfriend surnamed Wen, declined to appeal, but the child's mother surnamed Li, filed an appeal, arguing that the father also deserved the death penalty.

According to court documents, Tian and Wen subjected the child Tian Tian to relentless abuse. They beat her, starved her, tied her up, and deprived her of sleep.

Despite noticing signs of severe distress, including seizures and breathing difficulties, the pair continued to assault her with objects such as belts, wooden sticks, and data cables.

On the morning of December 21, 2023, after Tian had left for work, Wen attacked the child with a data cable for wetting her bed. She later found Tian Tian convulsing in the bathroom. After a failed attempt at rescue, the two took the girl to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The tragedy came after Tian forcibly took Tian Tian away from her mother in February 2023, bringing her to live with him and his girlfriend in Manzhouli.

Li lost contact with her daughter until December 21, when she received a call from the police informing her of Tian Tian's death.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     