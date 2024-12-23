Be ware of spies in your comments section, warns Ministry of State Security

Foreign spies are lurking where you'd least expect them – in the comments sections of social media, China's Ministry of State Security warned on Monday in an alert on its WeChat account.

According to the ministry, some agents disguise themselves as ordinary users interested in political, economic, military, or technological topics. By posing as enthusiasts, they infiltrate discussions, probe for classified details, and gather sensitive information.

In addition, the ministry noted that foreign agents deploy bots or hire "troll armies" to flood the comments sections with fabricated rumors, aiming to undermine public trust in government policies and distort historical facts.

These agents also manipulate discussions, setting up provocative topics and flooding the comments sections to polarize opinions through fake accounts.

To counter these threats, authorities urge citizens to remain alert and strengthen their awareness of safeguarding classified information and countering espionage.

People are also advised to verify any information before sharing it and to report suspicious activity through the 12339 hotline, the official website (www.12339.gov.cn), or local security authorities.