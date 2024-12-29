China debuts prototypes of world's fastest high-speed train

Prototypes of the CR450 bullet train, with a test speed of up to 450 kilometers per hour and an operational speed of 400 kilometers per hour, were debuted in Beijing on Sunday.

Prototypes of the CR450 bullet train, with a test speed of up to 450 kilometers per hour and an operational speed of 400 kilometers per hour, were debuted in Beijing on Sunday, highlighting China's cutting-edge advancements in rail technology and contributions to the global rail industry. The CR450 is significantly faster than the CR400 Fuxing high-speed trains currently in service, which operate at speeds of 350 kilometers per hour. The China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway) will arrange a series of line tests for the prototypes and optimize technical indicators to ensure the CR450 enters commercial service as soon as possible.

Innovation-driven Compared to its predecessors, the overall operational resistance of the CR450 will be decreased by 22 percent and its weight will be cut by 10 percent, according to China Railway.

The new prototypes are two CR450 models: the CR450AF and the CR450BF, both featuring an eight-car formation with four powered and four non-powered carriages, according to CRRC Corporation Limited (CRRC), China's leading train maker. The high-speed trains are characterized by an advanced, water-cooled, permanent magnet traction system, and a reliable, high-stability bogie system, ensuring excellent performance and safety throughout operations. The trains are equipped with an advanced, multi-level emergency braking system and over 4,000 sensors for the real-time monitoring of key systems, including car body, high-voltage pantograph, train control and fire detection systems. An over-the-horizon system has also been utilized for improved emergency situation recognition, according to the CRRC. The CR450 introduces a new bogie enclosure design to minimize air resistance at high speeds, along with a streamlined low-drag, sharp-nosed front, aerodynamic windshields and lightweight materials. It integrates advanced noise reduction techniques across different areas and frequencies, reducing interior noise by 2 decibels and increasing passenger service space by 4 percent compared to its predecessors. These innovations are set to breathe new life into the global advancement of high-speed rail technology, according to the CRRC.