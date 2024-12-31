Ticket seller goes viral for speed, English fluency

In a widely shared online video, You is seen booking tickets for passengers with lightning-fast hands while fluently responding to inquiries from foreign tourists. Her impressive skills have garnered widespread praise on social media.

You Yuan, who works at Shanghai Hongqiao Station for China Railway Shanghai Group Co., Ltd., has been a ticket seller for 14 years.

A female ticket seller at Shanghai Hongqiao Station has recently gone viral on the internet for her incredibly swift hands and fluent English.

One netizen who witnessed her work expressed admiration, saying, "She is very skilled and efficient. Her movements are quick and precise. I watched her sell tickets to several people, and she managed to sell two tickets in just a few dozen seconds. She's amazing."

Another netizen commented, "Her beautiful fingers seem to be dancing on the keyboard."

Netizens are curious about whether the speed of the computer can match You's incredible hand speed. In response, she admitted, "I wish the computer could be a bit faster."

Due to years of frequently tapping on the keyboard, she suffers from tenosynovitis in her wrists.

You told Beijing Youth Daily that she has sold over a thousand tickets in a single day during her busiest times. To better serve foreign passengers, she also practiced her English extensively during her work.

"When I can help passengers, they are very grateful, and it makes me happy to hear them say 'thank you' with a smile," she said.