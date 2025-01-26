Famous Chinese TV host accused of workplace bullying, abuse

A prominent Chinese TV host, Zhang Dada, has been accused of workplace bullying and physical assault by a former colleague, sparking widespread outrage online.

The accuser, a female program director surnamed Tang, shared a tearful video on Douyin on January 21, alleging that Zhang subjected her to a two-hour ordeal in a hotel room on October 27, 2024, during which he threw objects at her, destroyed her laptop, and kicked her. The incident reportedly escalated to the point where Zhang’s bodyguards forcibly restrained her and demanded she apologize.

Zhang’s company, Joy Media, announced on January 25 that it has suspended all business cooperation with Zhang and launched an investigation into the allegations. The company stated that the dispute arose from a disagreement over script revisions during a business trip to Beijing, but it has yet to verify claims of physical assault.

Tang later released audio recordings allegedly capturing Zhang verbally abusing and threatening her and her family, with Zhang reportedly declaring, “My words are the law.”

She also claimed that days after the incident, unidentified individuals harassed her by banging on her hotel room door late at night, as seen in surveillance footage.

The allegations have ignited fierce criticism on social media, with many calling for accountability. Zhang has not publicly responded to the accusations.

Zhang, a well-known variety show host of Mango TV and Internet personality, has built a massive online following with over 60 million fans across platforms like Weibo and Douyin. He gained fame for his witty and often controversial on-screen persona, frequently appearing in popular entertainment programs and livestreams.