China's railways see over 200 mln passengers since start of Spring Festival rush

  21:42 UTC+8, 2025-01-31       0
China's railways have transported over 200 million passengers since the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush kicked off on January 14.
  21:42 UTC+8, 2025-01-31

China's railways have transported over 200 million passengers since the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush kicked off on January 14, China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway) said Friday.

As of January 30, the country's railways had transported a total of 206 million passengers, according to the China Railway. The transportation was safe, stable and orderly.

China's railways transported 22.95 million passengers during the first three days of the Spring Festival holiday starting from January 28, China Railway said.

Railway authorities across various regions have increased capacity on popular travel routes, enhanced station and train services, and implemented measures to provide passengers with a better travel experience, according to China Railway.

The country's total railway operating mileage has exceeded 160,000 km, with the high-speed railway surpassing 46,000 km, China Railway said in early December.

The railway network covers 99 percent of the Chinese cities with a population of over 200,000 each, and the high-speed railway network covers 97 percent of cities with a population of over 500,000, it said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
