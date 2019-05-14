News / World

Pompeo to meet Putin in Sochi, skip Moscow leg

Reuters
  14:49 UTC+8, 2019-05-14       0
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will cancel the Moscow leg of his Russia trip, but will meet President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi as planned today.
Reuters
  14:49 UTC+8, 2019-05-14       0

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will cancel the Moscow leg of his Russia trip, but will meet President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the Black Sea resort of Sochi as planned today, a State Department official said.

Pompeo, who departed from Joint Base Andrews near Washington en route for Brussels, was to hold talks with European officials on Iran and other issues yesterday before heading to Russia, the anonymous official added.

On Sunday, a senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said the US military presence in the Gulf used to be a serious threat but now represented a target, the Iranian Students’ News Agency said.

Forces sent by the US military to the Middle East include an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers, in a move United States officials said aimed at countering “clear indications” of threats from Iran to American forces in the region.

US President Donald Trump also has stepped up economic pressure on Iran, moving to cut off all its oil exports, to try to get Tehran to curb its nuclear and missile programs as well as end support for proxies in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen.

Speaking to CNBC in an interview, Pompeo said the US deployments were in response to intelligence about potential attacks.

“In the event that Iran decided to come after an American interest — whether that be in Iraq or Afghanistan or Yemen or any place in the Middle East — we are prepared to respond in an appropriate way,” he said, adding: “Our aim is not war.”

Last week, European countries said they wanted to preserve Iran’s nuclear deal and rejected “ultimatums” from Tehran, after Iran eased curbs on its nuclear program and threatened moves that might breach the 2015 international pact.

Iran’s announcement last week, related to curbs on its stockpiling of nuclear materials, was in response to US sanctions imposed following Trump’s withdrawal from the accord with Tehran a year ago.

Pompeo had been due to meet US embassy staff business community members in Moscow today before heading to Sochi.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports

EXPLORE SHINE

News

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Viral

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Shanghai Entrepreneurs

2nd Time Moms

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

Book

Education

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

Search
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     