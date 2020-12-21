India's COVID-19 tally rises to 10,055,560, Indonesia reports 6,848 newly-confirmed cases

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in Asia-Pacific countries as the tally in India rose to 10,055,560 on Monday while Indonesia confirmed 6,848 new cases.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in Asia-Pacific countries as the tally in India rose to 10,055,560 on Monday while Indonesia confirmed 6,848 new cases.

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,055,560 while 24,337 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, according to the latest data from the federal health ministry.

According to the data, the death toll mounted to 145,810 as 333 COVID-19 patients died since Sunday morning.

There are still 303,639 active cases in the country, while 9,606,111 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 6,848 within one day to 671,778, with the death toll adding by 205 to 20,085, the Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, 5,073 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 546,884.

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported 1,721 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number in the country to 461,505.

The DOH said 82 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 429,207. The death toll climbed to 8,957 after 10 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Monday that around 22 million Filipinos are "guaranteed" to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from the World Health Organization's COVAX initiative.

South Korea reported 926 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 50,591.

For the past week, the daily average number of infections was 1,015.

Twenty-four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 698. The total fatality rate stood at 1.38 percent.

A total of 433 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 35,155. The total recovery rate was 69.49 percent.

Thailand reported 382 more confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Thailand has so far confirmed a total of 5,289 cases, including 4,053 patients, who have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals, and 1,176 others, who are currently hospitalized, and 60 fatalities, according to the CCSA.

Afghanistan reported 211 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases after conducting 2,214 tests within a day, bringing the tally to 50,888, the country's Ministry of Public Health said.

Up to 2,089 deaths have been recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic in February, with an increase of 15 within the past 24 hours.

A total of 543 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals since early Sunday.

New Zealand reported five new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation, with no new cases in the community.

One previously reported case has now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 59, and the total number of confirmed cases is 1,765, official figures showed.

The country's health ministry said health authorities in Britain are in communication with other countries including New Zealand about the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain in Britain, known as the B.1.1.7 strain.