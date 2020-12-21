News / World

Austria to ban UK flights due to new COVID-19 strain

Austria announced on Sunday it will ban flights from Britain after the emergence of a new and more transmissible strain of COVID-19 there.
Austria announced on Sunday it will ban flights from Britain after the emergence of a new and more transmissible strain of COVID-19 there.

According to local media, details on when the ban will come into force as well as how long it will last for are still unavailable.

Austria made the decision after a number of European countries have taken similar steps as a reaction to the situation in England.

Earlier on Sunday, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock raised the prospect that London could be under lockdown for months as it would be "very difficult" to keep a virulent new strain of the coronavirus under control until vaccinations are rolled out.

On Saturday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the new tier four of coronavirus restrictions for London and other parts of England to combat an alarming surge in infections linked to a new virulent strain. 

