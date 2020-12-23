News / World

Biden receives COVID-19 jab to assure public

AP
  00:19 UTC+8, 2020-12-23       0
US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday received his first  COVID-19 jab on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe.
AP
  00:19 UTC+8, 2020-12-23       0
Biden receives COVID-19 jab to assure public
AFP

US President-elect Joe Biden receives a COVID-19 vaccination on Monday.

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe.

He took a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at a hospital not far from his Delaware home, hours after his wife, Jill Biden, did the same.

The injections came the same day that a second vaccine, produced by Moderna, will start arriving in states. It joins Pfizer’s in the nation’s arsenal against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now killed more than 317,000 people in the United States and upended life around the globe.

“I’m ready,” said Biden, who was administered the dose at a hospital in Newark, Delaware.

The president-elect rolled the left sleeve of his turtleneck all the way up to his shoulder, then declined the option to count to three before the needle was inserted into his left arm.

“You just go ahead anytime you’re ready,” he told the nurse practitioner who administered the shot.

Biden emphasized the safety of the vaccine, and said President Donald Trump’s administration “deserves some credit” for getting the vaccine distribution process “off the ground.”

“I’m doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it’s available to take the vaccine,” he added.

“There’s nothing to worry about.”

He noted, however, that distributing the vaccine is “going to take time,” and urged Americans to take precautions during the holiday season to avoid the spread of the virus, including wearing masks.

“If you don’t have to travel, don’t travel,” he said. “It’s really important.”

Biden thanked health care workers, and offered praise and an elbow bump to Tabe Mase, the nurse practitioner who administered his first dose.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband are expected to receive their first shots next week.

Other top government officials have been in the first wave of Americans to be inoculated against COVID-19 as part of the largest vaccination campaign in the nation’s history.

Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and other lawmakers were given doses last Friday.

They chose to publicize their injections as part of a campaign to convince Americans that the vaccines are safe and effective amid skepticism, especially among Republicans.

Trump is discussing with his doctors the timing for taking the vaccine. He tweeted earlier this month that he was “not scheduled” to take the vaccine but that he looked “forward to doing so at the appropriate time.”

The White House said Trump wanted the most vulnerable to get the vaccine first.

Source: AP   Editor: Tang Shihui
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     