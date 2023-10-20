﻿
News / World

Ukraine to receive ATACMS missiles from US on permanent basis: FM

Xinhua
  09:16 UTC+8, 2023-10-20       0
Ukraine would receive ATACMS long-range missiles from the United States on a permanent basis, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported Thursday.
Xinhua
  09:16 UTC+8, 2023-10-20       0

Ukraine would receive ATACMS long-range missiles from the United States on a permanent basis, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported Thursday, citing Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

The agreement on the supply of ATACMS to Ukraine was reached during a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden in Washington last month, Kuleba was quoted as saying.

"We appreciate the US for fulfilling the agreements and for strengthening our firepower," the minister said, without specifying the number of missiles Ukraine already received.

On Tuesday, Zelensky confirmed the use of ATACMS by the Ukrainian military.

ATACMS, or Army Tactical Missile System, is a tactical ballistic missile manufactured by the US defense company Lockheed Martin. It has a range of up to 190 miles (about 300 km).

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     