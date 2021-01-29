News / World

Cannes Film Festival delays, hoping for live

AP
  00:05 UTC+8, 2021-01-29       0
The Cannes Film Festival, canceled altogether last year by the pandemic, is postponing this year's event from May to July in hopes of having an in-person festival.
AP
  00:05 UTC+8, 2021-01-29       0
Cannes Film Festival delays, hoping for live
AFP

The logo of the International Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival, canceled altogether last year by the pandemic, is postponing this year’s event from May to July in hopes of having an in-person festival.

Cannes organizers announced on Wednesday that this year’s festival will now take place July 6-17, about two months after its typical period.

The French Riviera festival, which had run for nearly 75 years with few interruptions, is currently hoping the virus recedes enough by that time.

Cannes last year first looked at a postponement its 73rd festival to June or July before ultimately canceling altogether.

The festival still went ahead with a selection announcement to celebrate the films it had planned to include in its prestigious lineup.

This year, organizers are intent on having a festival, one way or another.

If Cannes were to go forward with attendees in theaters in July, it would be the first major film festival to do so since the Venice Film Festival mounted a festival in September, with masked moviegoers and social distancing on red carpets.

Source: AP   Editor: Tang Shihui
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     