News / World

SpaceX rocket explodes on ground after seemingly successful flight

AFP
  08:49 UTC+8, 2021-03-04       0
It was the third straight flub involving the prototype of the Starship rocket. The last two test flights ended in crashes.
AFP
  08:49 UTC+8, 2021-03-04       0
SSI ļʱ
SpaceX rocket explodes on ground after seemingly successful flight
AFP

This screengrab made from SpaceX's live webcast shows the Starship SN10 prototype during the second attempted test flight of the day at SpaceX's South Texas test facility near Boca Chica Village in Brownsville, Texas, on March 3.

An unmanned SpaceX rocket exploded on the ground on Wednesday after carrying out what had seemed to be a successful flight and landing.

It was the third straight flub involving the prototype of the Starship rocket, which SpaceX hopes one day to send to Mars. The last two test flights ended in crashes.

"A beautiful soft landing," a SpaceX commentator said on the live broadcast of the test flight, although flames were coming out at the bottom and crews were trying to put them out.

The rocket exploded a few minutes later. It was thrown into the air and crashed back to the ground.

No explanation was immediately provided.

As seen on SpaceX video, the rocket appeared to have otherwise landed properly after its flight.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has been developing the next-generation Starship rocket for the purpose of going to Mars — though two prototypes blew up in spectacular fashion on their recent test runs.

The latest prototype, named SN10, for "serial number 10," took off a little before 11:20am GMT from Boca Chica, Texas.

The two other prototypes (SN8 and SN9) crashed on landing in December and then in early February.

The tests take place in a nearly deserted area leased by SpaceX in South Texas near the border with Mexico and next to the Gulf of Mexico — the area is vast and empty enough that an accident or explosion would not cause damage or fatalities.

Apart from Mars, the rocket, if it becomes operational, could also prove useful for closer trips, especially to the moon.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     