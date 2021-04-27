News / World

Clean energy innovation slowing, report warns

AFP
  23:03 UTC+8, 2021-04-27       0
Innovation in clean energy has slowed, a worrying development as global plans to meet carbon emission reductions targets rely on yet-to-be-developed technologies.
AFP
  23:03 UTC+8, 2021-04-27       0
Clean energy innovation slowing, report warns
AFP

EU Commissioner-designate for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira and EU commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth Mariya Gabriel address a press conference in Brussels on Friday.

Innovation in clean energy has slowed, a report released on Tuesday found, a worrying development as global plans to meet carbon emission reductions targets rely on yet-to-be-developed technologies.

A joint report by the European Patent Office and the International Energy Agency found that the average annual growth rate of patents for low carbon emissions technologies has fallen to 3.3 percent since 2017, considerably slower than the average level of 12.5 percent in the period 2000-2013.

At the climate summit last week in Washington, many countries reiterated pledges to reach net-zero carbon emissions by mid-century or soon thereafter.

However, the EPO-IEA report “Patents and the energy transition” found that around 35 percent of the cumulative CO2 emission cuts needed to shift to a sustainable path to reach net-zero emissions by 2070 are still currently at the prototype or demonstration phase.

It said that “the energy sector will only reach net-zero emissions if there is a significant and concerted global push to accelerate innovation.”

The report found that energy efficiency and fuel-switching technologies remained at the top of patent activities, accounting for about 60 percent of the total.

Patent activity in renewable energy technologies such as wind and solar has been in decline for nearly a decade, and represented just 17 percent of the total in 2019, the report found.

Source: AFP   Editor: Tang Shihui
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     