News / World

White House backs 2030 milestone on path to net-zero grid

Reuters
  23:03 UTC+8, 2021-04-27       0
The White House hopes to capitalize on growing support from United States utilities, unions and green groups for a national clean energy mandate.
Reuters
  23:03 UTC+8, 2021-04-27       0
White House backs 2030 milestone on path to net-zero grid
AFP

US President Joe Biden

The White House hopes to capitalize on growing support from United States utilities, unions and green groups for a national clean energy mandate by backing efforts to require the US grid to get 80 percent of its power from emissions-free sources by 2030, a senior administration official said.

A 2030 target would be a milestone on the way to achieving President Joe Biden’s stated ambition of net-zero carbon emissions in the grid by 2035.

“Our goal is to enact this into law,” deputy White House climate adviser Ali Zaidi said, speaking of the administration’s push for a so-called clean energy standard to decarbonize the power sector. The latter would require reductions in emissions by adopting renewables, using nuclear energy or finding ways to suck up and sequester greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel plants.

“There are multiple pathways to get meaningful progress in the power sector,” Zaidi said. “We think this is a really powerful one in terms of giving utilities a clear and clean planning horizon.”

Requiring utilities to move away from coal and natural gas is a cornerstone of Biden’s plan to slash greenhouse gas emissions in half across the US economy in the next decade.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Tang Shihui
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     